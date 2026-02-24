Inter student ends life

Vijayawada: A 19-year-old Intermediate second-year student reportedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train at the Vijayawada railway station late on Sunday night. He was scheduled to appear for the Intermediate second-year examinations beginningon February 24.

The deceased, Mudavath Ganesh Naik, was a student of Sri Gosalites Medical Academy at Poranki in Penamaluru. According to police, he reportedly left the college hostel after being reprimanded by the Principal following a clash between senior and junior students on the campus. Sources said the student allegedly jumped over the college compound wall on Sunday night and reached the railway station, where he came under the Godavari Express on Platform No 7. Ganesh Naik hailed from Burujupalli Thanda of Mullapadu village in Giddalur mandalof Markapuram district. His father Balaji Naik and mother Adilakshmi were informed by Government Railway Police (GRP) officials after his identity was established through the mobile phone found in his pocket. Police sources stated that he had been under stress due to poor marks in the first year and academic pressure. His family had reportedly paid Rs 2.25 lakh for the first year and Rs 2.85 lakh for the second year of study.

A case has been registered by the GRP, and the body was sent for postmortem before being handed over to the family. Meanwhile, the parents alleged that harassment by the college management and issues with fellow students drove him to take the extreme step. They claimed he had been warned by the principal shortly before the incident.

Family members stagedprotests at the college and later at the Penamaluru police station, demanding strictaction against the management for alleged harassment and failure to ensure student safety.