Live
- LG directs to expedite ‘challans on WhatsApp’ system
- 90% women view GenAI as crucial for career growth, yet only one-third feel prepared to use it: nasscom-BCG report
- 2,600 IIT Delhi graduating students to get degrees
- LG Electronics Expands Self-Laundry Service To IIIT Hyderabad
- Arshad Nadeem wins Gold Medal at Paris Olympics, Pakistan announces ls cash award
- Magistrate’s probe report slams MCD, fire dept for misconduct
- LG's nod to prosecute IAS officer for forgery
- Sunkishala wall collapse being probed thoroughly: Ponnam
- Khammam district records significant spike in viral fevers
- Don't have update on her plan: MEA on Hasina
Just In
International Tribals Day: Minister BC Janardhan Reddy wishes tribal communities
On the occasion of International Tribals Day, BC Janardhan Reddy, Minister of State for Roads and Buildings, Investments, and Infrastructure, extended heartfelt wishes to Adivasi communities, acknowledging their deep connection with nature and their pure way of life.
On the occasion of International Tribals Day, BC Janardhan Reddy, Minister of State for Roads and Buildings, Investments, and Infrastructure, extended heartfelt wishes to Adivasi communities, acknowledging their deep connection with nature and their pure way of life.
In his message, Reddy highlighted the unique qualities of Adivasi people, praising their untainted minds and their intrinsic love and admiration for the environment. “Adivasi brothers and sisters live in harmony with nature, drawing sustenance and inspiration from the natural world around them,” he stated.
The Minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to uplifting Adivasi communities, ensuring they receive the recognition and support they deserve. “It is our mission to empower Adivasi sisters and brothers across all sectors,” he added, emphasizing the dedication of the government and the leadership of Chandrababu Naidu to this cause.