Intra-state trains to be run based on demand

Visakhapatnam: With the onset of the pandemic Covid-19, all trains services were cancelled till further advice as a preventive measure to combat spread of the infection.



With the first unlock announced by the Government of India, Indian Railways opened its passenger reservation counters across its network from May 22. Further, Indian Railways decided to run 200 special trains from June 1 across the country with restricted entry to stations.

Meanwhile, requests were received from various state governments to eliminate some stoppages to check the spread of the virus.

In this context, discussions were held for the running of intra-state special trains with the Chairman of Railway Board.

They concluded that an assessment can be made based on the public demand, representations from public representatives and in consultation with the state government for the possibility of running of intra-state special trains. Railway Board has permitted zonal railways to run intra-state special trains in consultation with the respective state governments.

Intra-state special trains will be operated based on the state government's permit, according to senior divisional commercial manager of Waltair division, A.K. Tripathi.