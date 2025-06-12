Live
- iOS 26 Brings Exclusive AI-Powered Features to iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Series
- South Korea: Air Force grounds KF-16 fighter jets following Alaska accident
- Development and Welfare are priority for govt, asserts AP CM Chandrababu
- Heatwave: People asked to stay indoors during peak hours
- Delhi Zoo partners with Vantara to strengthen animal care
- SSP chief slapped by party worker at event
- Meharda gets addl charge as Raj DGP
- Gang-rape of minor in MP: Cong says case being suppressed
- Southwest monsoon to regain momentum over Karnataka and Konkan
- Lift Karnataka's Totapuri Mango Ban: Siddaramaiah writes to Andhra CM
I&PR DD Velayudham takes charge in Chittoor
Highlights
N Velayudham assumed charge as the Deputy Director of Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department of Chittoor district on Wednesday.
He was appointed in the post transferring Padmaja as the Deputy Director of Kadapa district. Following the assumption of duties, he paid a courtesy visit to District Collector Sumit Kumar and Joint Collector G Vidyadhari at the Collectorate.
