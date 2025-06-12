  • Menu
I&PR DD Velayudham takes charge in Chittoor

N Velayudham assumed charge as the Deputy Director of Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department of Chittoor district on Wednesday.

He was appointed in the post transferring Padmaja as the Deputy Director of Kadapa district. Following the assumption of duties, he paid a courtesy visit to District Collector Sumit Kumar and Joint Collector G Vidyadhari at the Collectorate.

