IRCS, REC ink pact to implement mobile medical unit project

Vijayawada : The Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), AP State Branch and the Rural Electric Corporation Foundation jointly launched an innovative project of Mobile Medical Units (Mee Doctor Mee Intiki) for seven districts of Parvathipuram Manyam, ASR Paderu, Palnadu, Tirupati and Nandyal for the poor tribals living in the in accessible areas along the Eastern Ghats and Nallamalla Range and Konaseema and West Godavari (Bhimavaram) for the poor fishermen community living in inaccessible areas along the coast out of 33 districts sanctioned in the country.

The total cost of the project is Rs 8.40 crore to be implemented over a period of three years with effect from April and the entire cost is provided by the REC Foundation. Under the project a team headed by a doctor and consisting of a staff nurse and a pharmacist will visit door-to-door of the poor beneficiary families in the vehicles provided by REC Foundation and provide the health care free of cost including distribution of free essential medicine.

AK Parida, general secretary and CEO of AP Red Cross and Sanjay Kumar Roy, chief programme manager of the REC signed the memorandum of agreement (MoA) here on Wednesday to implement the project. Governor and President of the AP Red Cross S Abdul Nazeer will launch the project in April.