ISRO Chairman Dr. Narayanan Visits Tirumala Temple Ahead of Historic GSLV F-15 Launch

ISRO Chairman Dr. Narayanan paid homage at the Tirumala Srivarini temple today, coinciding with the anticipation surrounding the upcoming launch of the GSLV F-15 satellite on Wednesday. The Chairman was warmly welcomed by temple officials, who performed traditional rituals in his honor.

During his visit, Dr. Narayanan engaged in special pujas at the temple dedicated to Lord Venkanna, expressing his gratitude and seeking blessings for the success of the imminent launch. He also addressed the media, highlighting an important milestone for the Sriharikota Space Center.

Dr. Narayanan pointed out that the launch on Wednesday will mark the hundredth mission conducted from Sriharikota, a center that first saw its inaugural launch in 1979. He emphasized the significance of the GSLV F-15 satellite, stating that it will enhance navigation capabilities.

In his address, the ISRO Chairman noted the impressive record of launching 433 foreign satellites from Sriharikota, showcasing India's growing presence in the space sector. Furthermore, he revealed plans for a new third launch pad, which is currently being constructed at a cost of Rs. 4,000 crores. This new facility will be instrumental for the Gaganyaan mission, India's ambitious human spaceflight initiative.

As the countdown to the GSLV F-15 launch continues, the atmosphere is charged with excitement and anticipation for what marks a pivotal moment in India's space exploration journey.