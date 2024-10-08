Jagan cancels visit to Punganur after arrests

Tirupati: The scheduled visit of YSRCP president and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to Punganur has been cancelled. Jagan was set to visit the town on October 9 to meet the bereaved family of Asfiya Anjum (7), who was murdered following financial disputes with her father.

In a statement on Monday, former minister and Punganur MLA Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy announced the cancellation of Jagan’s programme, attributing it to the recent actions taken by the police and government. He stated that the authorities arrested the suspects soon after Jagan’s visit was made public.

He said that Jagan’s visit was initially aimed at exposing the government’s negligence in handling the case. The former CM was prepared to visit Punganur due to the slow response from the government, just like in a previous incident in Kurnool. With this, police acted swiftly and arrested the accused, he stated.

Further, in view of Jagan’s scheduled visit, Peddireddy revealed that three state ministers on Sunday, prompting the police to expedite their investigation and arrest the accused. As the arrests were made, Jagan decided to cancel his visit, he added.

The senior leader expressed sorrow over Asfiya Anjum’s death and criticised the government’s delayed response. He accused the administration of failing to maintain law and order and urged them to focus on public safety and welfare.