Jagan condemns attack on Dalit student in Tirupati
Tadepalli: Condemning the attack on James, a Dalit engineering college student in Tirupati, YSRCP president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that there is no safety for Dalits in the State as the law and order situation has been deteriorating.
In a social media post on X, Jagan Mohan Reddy said the incidents showed the growing attacks on Dalits and failing law and order situation in the State, which is not providing protection to weaker sections and those, who raise their voice against injustice. Such incidents are taking place at some place or other in the State as the police machinery is biased towards the ruling party.
The former CM alleged that in the Tirupati incident, it is not just the failure of the police department to register a case, but also the political interference, which stalled police from registering a case.
“I demand that a case is registered and action be taken against those who attacked the Dalit youth,” he said.