Jagan condemns TDP attack on YSRCP leaders in Pulivendula

Tadepalli (Guntur district): Former chief minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy strongly condemned the violent attacks allegedly by TDP activists on YSRCP leaders in Pulivendula.

He spoke with the injured party leaders, expressed concern and solidarity with them.

Jagan spoke over the phone with MLC Ramesh Yadav and YSRCP leader Velpula Ramalinga Reddy, who are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital following a brutal assault. He also enquired about the condition of Saidapuram Suresh Reddy and Amareswara Reddy, who were injured in a separate attack led by followers of TDP leader B Tech Ravi.

During the conversations, the injured leaders explained to YS Jagan how the attacks were carried out. He expressed serious concern over the misuse of power by the ruling coalition and said such actions clearly indicate that the TDP was trying to win the Pulivendula ZPTC bypolls through threats and violence rather than democracy.

Jagan asserted that the people are watching these undemocratic developments closely and will teach a fitting lesson to the TDP in the upcoming elections.