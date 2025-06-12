Jagan demands govt’s intervention to save farmers

Podili: YSRCP President Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has called for immediate government intervention to assist distressed farmers who are not receiving the minimum support price (MSP) for their produce. During his visit to the Tobacco Auction Centre in Podili, Prakasam district, he listened to farmers’ concerns about inadequate MSPs and a lack of buyers.

Jagan expressed serious concern over the deteriorating conditions of farmers, noting that recent government grain procurement paid them Rs 300 less than the MSP. He highlighted that this crisis affects major crops including paddy, chili, cotton, and tobacco, leaving farmers struggling for fair prices. He attributed rising farmer suicides to governmental indifference, contrasting the current situation with his previous ‘Raithu Rajyam’ initiatives that supported farmers. Many of these programs, like the Rythu Bharosa scheme, have been discontinued, with only the central government’s Rs 6,000 disbursed this year.

The former Chief Minister pointed out that Virginia tobacco prices have dropped significantly, from Rs 360 per kg to Rs 220-260, and low-grade tobacco has plummeted from Rs 240 to Rs 160-180. Consequently, procurement has reached only 40 million tons of the targeted 220 million tons. He warned that the agricultural crisis will worsen unless the government acts quickly to address these issues and ensure fair pricing. He emphasized the urgent need for policy changes to prevent a complete collapse of the agricultural sector in the state.