Jagan is disrupting law and order in State, flays Home Minister

Visakhapatnam: Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha lambasted YSRCP chief and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for “disrupting” law and order in Andhra Pradesh.

At a media conference held in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, the Home Minister alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy has set a political agenda of “murdering” and taking out “consoling” yatra.

“Jagan’s move and attitude reflect the impact of criminals turning into politicians. It is very surprising to see Jagan offering condolences to the bereaved family members of late Naga Malleswara Rao who passed away a year before in Palnadu,” Home Minister pointed out.

Also, the YSRCP leaders confine themselves to provoking tactics by displaying flexis and organising rallies, violating police permissions, Anitha said, adding that Jagan was confining to such cheap politics as he fears for his own existence.

Terming Jagan as a political psycho, Anitha underlined that the former chief minister was unfit in the society.

Meanwhile, at another press conference, Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad accused Jagan of being a brand ambassador for doing politics over death.

“It is very pathetic that Jagan supports criminals and ganja smugglers. He never came to the aid of people when they were in distress,” Satya Prasad pointed out.

The Revenue Minister pointed out that Jagan never came to the rescue of victims affected due to natural calamities. “But he is now visiting criminals’ houses to offer tributes,” he expressed shock. Speaking on the occasion, District in-charge Minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy stated, “Andhra Pradesh is witnessing unprecedented growth under the leadership of N Chandrababu Naidu. However, Jagan is not able to digest the progress made by the State and hence indulges in mudslinging exercise.”

VMRDA chairperson MV Pranav Gopal, among others, were present.