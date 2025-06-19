Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
Jagan is disrupting law and order in State, flays Home Minister
- The YSRCP chief is extending support to criminals and ganja smugglers, laments Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad
- Vizag in-charge Minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaney Swamy says Jagan is indulgin in mud-slinging against the State govt as he is unable to digest the progress being achieved under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu
Visakhapatnam: Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha lambasted YSRCP chief and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for “disrupting” law and order in Andhra Pradesh.
At a media conference held in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, the Home Minister alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy has set a political agenda of “murdering” and taking out “consoling” yatra.
“Jagan’s move and attitude reflect the impact of criminals turning into politicians. It is very surprising to see Jagan offering condolences to the bereaved family members of late Naga Malleswara Rao who passed away a year before in Palnadu,” Home Minister pointed out.
Also, the YSRCP leaders confine themselves to provoking tactics by displaying flexis and organising rallies, violating police permissions, Anitha said, adding that Jagan was confining to such cheap politics as he fears for his own existence.
Terming Jagan as a political psycho, Anitha underlined that the former chief minister was unfit in the society.
Meanwhile, at another press conference, Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad accused Jagan of being a brand ambassador for doing politics over death.
“It is very pathetic that Jagan supports criminals and ganja smugglers. He never came to the aid of people when they were in distress,” Satya Prasad pointed out.
The Revenue Minister pointed out that Jagan never came to the rescue of victims affected due to natural calamities. “But he is now visiting criminals’ houses to offer tributes,” he expressed shock. Speaking on the occasion, District in-charge Minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy stated, “Andhra Pradesh is witnessing unprecedented growth under the leadership of N Chandrababu Naidu. However, Jagan is not able to digest the progress made by the State and hence indulges in mudslinging exercise.”
VMRDA chairperson MV Pranav Gopal, among others, were present.