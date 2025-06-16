Jagan means trust, Babu means betrayal: YSRCP

Anantapur: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Anantapur District President Anantha Venkatarami Reddy unveiled a booklet titled “Jagan Means Trust – Chandrababu Means Betrayal” at the party’s district office.

The publication highlights the failures of the NDA coalition government in its first year of rule. Speaking at the launch event, Venkatarami Reddy criticised the current alliance government, stating that it has betrayed the people just like Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu did during his earlier tenure.

“We released this book to expose the chaos and deception of the ruling alliance, one year after they assumed power,” he said.

During YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s tenure as Chief Minister, all manifesto promises were implemented without corruption or middlemen, benefiting citizens with ₹2.81 lakh crore in welfare schemes. The coalition, led by Chandrababu Naidu, has failed to implement even one of the “Super Six” promises made during the elections.

These schemes alone would require ₹81,000 crore annually, but nothing has been delivered. In reality, the “Thalliki Vandhanam” scheme has only reached 37.7 lakh beneficiaries, not the claimed 67 lakh.

The Amma Vodi scheme now gives only ₹13,000 instead of the promised ₹15,000, while Jagan’s government had allotted ₹2,000 for school development from the same fund. Key promises such as ₹1,500 per month under the “Aadabidda Nidhi,” pensions for SC/ST/BC women at 50 years of age, and free RTC bus travel for women remain unfulfilled. Illegal liquor, sand, and soil trade is rampant, especially in all 14 constituencies of Anantapur district. Liquor is being sold at inflated prices, even above MRP, with reported incidents of misbehavior inside bars and shops in Anantapur city, he said.

Small vendors are now charged double the earlier fee for setting up pushcarts — ₹20 instead of ₹10, and in some areas even ₹40 instead of ₹20 — with no significant increase in municipal revenue.

Venkatarami Reddy stated, “YSRCP stood with the people even while in opposition.

It is only due to our pressure that the government implemented schemes like Thalliki Vandhanam, though partially. We will continue to expose the betrayal of the coalition.” He concluded by declaring that the YSRCP would actively confront the government’s failures and continue to serve as the voice of the people, ensuring that the public is informed about every instance of deception.