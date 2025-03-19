Jagan pays tributes to YV Subbareddy’s mother

Medarametla: YSR Congress Party president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy visited the residence of Rajya Sabha MP YV Subbareddy at Medarametla in Bapatla district to pay his respects to the mortal remains of Subbareddy’s mother Yerram Pitchamma.

Pitchamma (85) passed away on Monday due to ill health and age-related ailments. During the visit, Jagan offered floral tributes to the deceased and extended his condolences to the bereaved family members of Subbareddy. Jagan’s mother and Subbareddy’s sister-in-law YS Vijayamma also visited Medarametla and paid floral tributes to the mother-in-law of her sister.

Expressing grief over Pitchamma’s demise, Jagan and Vijayamma conveyed their shock and prayed for the departed soul to attain peace.