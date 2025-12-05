Jagan slams Naidu rule over ‘failures, false cases’

Vijayawada: YSRCP President Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Chandrababu Naidu-led coalition government, accusing it of gross failures in agriculture, education and healthcare, while misusing police machinery to foist false cases against political opponents.

Addressing a press conference at his party office in Tadepalli, the former chief minister alleged that the state was being run under a ‘Red Book constitution,’ referring to the book carried by TDP leader Nara Lokesh during the election campaign, which purportedly listed YSRCP leaders to be targeted once the coalition came to power. He charged that the government was falsely implicating opposition leaders in cases such as the Tirupati laddu and Parakamani theft incidents. Highlighting the plight of farmers, Jagan said they were denied minimum support price, crop insurance, and capital assistance. He contrasted this with the YSRCP’s tenure, when benefits were delivered on time through Rythu Bharosa Kendras. “Farmers are being cheated at every step, giving full credence to the Save AP slogan,” he remarked.

On education, he alleged negligence had led to the deaths of 29 students from contaminated food and water, while many others were hospitalised. He said poor quality in the midday meal scheme forced students to carry lunch boxes, and mounting fee reimbursement dues had added to their distress.

Turning to healthcare, Reddy claimed the Aarogyasri scheme was crippled as dues to hospitals remained unpaid. He also pointed to YSRCP’s campaign against privatisation of medical colleges, which he said drew massive public support, with one crore signatures to be submitted to the Governor on December 16.

The YSRCP chief further accused Naidu of misusing institutions to close cases against himself, while corruption was rampant under the coalition. He cited the booking of Pinnelli brothers in a murder case despite police clarifying it was due to TDP group rivalry.

Jagan dismissed allegations of a liquor scam during his rule, instead accusing the present government of allowing spurious liquor units and belt shops to flourish while targeting YSRCP leaders. He also rejected charges in the Tirupati laddu and Parakamani cases, insisting that mechanisms introduced by his government ensured transparency.