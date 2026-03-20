Jagan takes part in Ugadi festivities

Guntur: Former chief minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy along with his wife Bharathi participated in the Ugadi celebrations marking the Sri Prabhava Nama Samvatsara festivities held at YSRCP Central office at Tadepalli on Thursday. The couple was accorded a traditional welcome with Poornakumbham by Vedic scholars upon their arrival for the Ugadi celebrations and Panchanga Sravanam.

Senior party leaders, key functionaries, former ministers, MLAs, MLCs, and other representatives attended, where a specially arranged stage resembling a sacred prayer mandir was set up for the occasion. The rituals were conducted in a traditional manner, followed by Panchanga Sravanam delivered by renowned scholar Pidaparthi Bhaskara Subrahmanya Sastry. After the ceremony, Vedic scholars offered blessings and Theertha Prasadam to the couple.

Extending heartfelt Ugadi greetings, Jagan conveyed his wishes to all party leaders, cadre, supporters across the state, and people of both Telugu states celebrating the festival. He emphasised unity, cultural values, and collective progress on the auspicious occasion.

Later, Jagan honoured the Vedic scholars, including Pidaparthi Bhaskara Subrahmanya Sastry, in recognition of their contribution to the celebrations.