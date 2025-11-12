Jagan to appear before CBI court by Nov 21

Vijayawada: Former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will personally attend the CBI court hearing after seeking additional time, his advocate informed the court on Tuesday. The statement came during a hearing in the CBI court in Hyderabad on the petition seeking exemption from Jagan’s personal appearance.

The CBI filed a counter objection opposing Jagan’s request for exemption. Following this, Jagan’s advocate withdrew the plea and assured the court that the former chief minister would appear in person if given some time.

The defence sought a week’s extension, but the court granted time until November 21 for Jagan to be present. It may be recalled that the CBI court had earlier directed Jagan to appear before it by November 14, following his return from a trip to Europe.