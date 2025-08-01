Jagan visits Nellore, tense situation prevails

Nellore: A tense situation prevailed in Nellore after scores of YSR Congress party functionaries gathered to welcome former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as he arrived on a one-day visit to Nellore on Thursday.

To chase away the activists who tried to enter the residence of former Kovur MLA N Prasanna Kumar Reddy, the police resorted to a lathi-charge. Though police served notices to YSRCP working president and MLC Parvathareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy and former Kovur MLA Nallapureddy Prasananna Kumar Reddy restricting the mob mobilisation, but reportedly there were large number of party activists who arrived in Nellore city from different parts of district in the wee hours of Thursday. YSRCP leader and former minister Anil Kumar Yadav on Wednesday invited party activists to take part in Jagan’s tour. As part of precautionary measures for the YSRCP chief’s visit, police blacked the roads at various places like between Podalakur Road and Sujathamma Colony where the house of Nallapureddy Prasananna Kumar Reddy was situated in the city. On the other side, cops intensified searches at Butchireddy Palem, Kovur, Kodavalur and Indukurupet mandals of Kovur constituency and also Udayagiri, to prevent YSRCP activists from Kadapa rushing to Nellore.

As per the police orders, it was proposed to allow only 10 persons at the helipad constructed in Chemudugugunta village and 100 people at the residence of former Kovur MLA Nallapureddy Prasananna Kumar Reddy in Sujathamma Colony. Jagan Mohan Reddy landed at the helipad constructed in Chemudugunta village of Venkatachalam mandal around 11 am. He straight away proceeded to Nellore Central Prison to meet former minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy who is currently a remand prisoner in the jail.

After a half-an-hour meeting with Kakani, Jagan proceeded to visit the house of former Kovur MLA Nallapureddy Prasananna Kumar Reddy at Sujathamma Colony. Situation turned serious as Prasanna Kumar Reddy’s residence as scores of YSRCP men tried to rush into the house of the former Kovur MLA.