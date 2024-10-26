Jagan will not win even 11 seats in the next polls: Minister Swamy

Visakhapatnam: In the next elections, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will not even win 11 seats for sure, said Visakhapatnam in-charge minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy.

At a meeting of TDP cadres here on Friday at the party office, the in-charge minister said that people had gone through hell in the past five years during the YSRCP tenure. “Now, YSRCP leaders look forward to joining the NDA government.

Also, it is learnt that Jagan Mohan Reddy intends to shift to another national party. At a time when Jagan could not do any justice to his mother or sister, what good he would do for the people of the AP,” he said.The entire panchayat system was destroyed under the Jagan Mohan Reddy’s rule as the former CM did not allocate a single rupee for the development of panchayats, he alleged.

He said those who work hard in the three parties of the coalition government will be recognised. “The Union government is playing a crucial role for the development of the state,” he underlined. Speaking on the occasion, TDP state president Palla Srinivasa Rao assured that the nominated posts would soon be filled by recognising those who worked hard in the three parties of the alliance government.

The in-charge minister was felicitated on the occasion. MLAs P G V R Naidu and Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, MLC Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao, district president Gandi Babji, women wing president S Anathalakshmi and party leaders were present.