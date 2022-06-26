Jagan's 3-year-regime is 'rule of destruction & demolitions': N Chandrababu Naidu

Vijayawada : TDP national president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday described the Jagan Mohan Reddy's three-year regime as a 'rule of destruction and demolitions' in Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu criticised the Jagan government on the occasion of three years completion of demolition of Praja Vedika in Amaravati capital city.

In a tweet here, the TDP chief said that Jagan Mohan Reddy demolished Praja Vedika immediately after coming to power so as to give an indication of future destruction all over the State. The demolition of Praja Vedika was the first demolition carried out by Jagan Mohan Reddy after taking over as the Chief Minister.

Naidu said that the Chief Minister had clearly indicated to the people how his destructive rule would be by razing to the ground public property that was worth several crores of rupees. There was destruction all along but no construction in the past three years.

Chandrababu Naidu accused the Chief Minister of having demolished the development of AP, overall economic standards and all the democratic institutions in the State. Jagan had demolished the shelter and livelihoods of Dalits, future of youth, Polavaram and Amaravati projects.

Naidu deplored that Jagan derived sadistic pleasure by demolishing Praja Vedika. By doing so, he had done severe injustice to the people of the State. Not a single project was developed nor a single building was constructed in three years.

The TDP chief said that the Chief Minister was running his administration from the same buildings constructed during the previous TDP rule. This was enough to say that Jagan Reddy was not capable of doing anything. At least now, the Chief Minister should realise how construction was more difficult than destruction.