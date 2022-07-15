Jagan's government is your government : CM YS Jagan

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said the YSRCP government is known for its dedication, commitment and corruption-free rule.

Visiting Visakhapatnam to disburse financial assistance to the beneficiaries of the YSR Vahana Mitra scheme at Andhra University Engineering College grounds on Friday, the Chief Minister made it clear that the government is not dependent on any other source than the people of the state and God's grace.

Each Vahana Mitra beneficiary has so far received Rs.40,000 in different phases and such a facility is not there anywhere else in the country, the Chief Minister mentioned, addressing a huge gathering at the grounds. "The scheme is a result of the ordeals meted out by the auto-rickshaw drivers who shared their struggles with me during my 'padayatra' at Eluru. Except the YSRCP, which is 'your' government, no other government thought about the welfare of the auto-rickshaw workers so far," Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

Earlier, N Chandrababu Naidu's government focused only on 'looting' and 'stashing', the Chief Minister pointed out, adding that the YSRCP government, however, is formed for the poor and to protect their welfare.

By pressing a button, the Chief Minister released Rs.261.51 crore financial assistance to 2.62 lakh beneficiaries as a part of the fourth phase of the YSR Vahana Mitra scheme.

Later, the Chief Minister visited stalls set up at the AUCE, and interacted with the auto-rickshaw drivers at the venue. Giving a pat to the women auto-rickshaw drivers, the CM appreciated their efforts in rubbing shoulders with their male counterparts.