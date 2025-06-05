Jal Shakti team visits Vizianagaram for water project review

Vizianagaram: A Central team from the Jal Shakti Abhiyan visited Vizianagaram district on Wednesday to assess local water resources and understand ground-level conditions. The team paid a courtesy visit to District Collector Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and briefed him on their schedule and objectives.

The team informed the Collector that they would be visiting the Thotapalli and Tarakarama Teertha Sagar (TTS) projects. They also planned to interact with beneficiaries of the Jal Jeevan Mission in Kota Gandredu village.

During the interaction, Collector Dr. B.R. Ambedkar emphasized that Vizianagaram is a backward district and urged the team to recommend increased central funding for pending water infrastructure projects.

Explaining the status of the Tarakarama Teertha Sagar project, the Collector said that although proposals worth ₹800 crore had been submitted, only ₹100 crore had been sanctioned so far. He noted that Relief and Rehabilitation (R&R) payments were still pending and stressed that the release of the remaining funds was essential to meet the district’s developmental goals.

He explained the importance of supplying 5 MLD (Million Litres per Day) of water to the Bhogapuram International Airport, providing drinking water to Vizianagaram Municipality, and ensuring irrigation for 25,000 acres of farmland in the Nellimarla, Gurla, Pusapatirega, and Denkada mandals.

The Collector also highlighted the need for additional funding under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

In response, the visiting officials assured him that the district should submit detailed project estimates and proposals, which would then be forwarded to the Central Government for further recommendation and approval.

Taruna Doliya, Director, Ministry of Commerce; Nikhil Jeff, Deputy Director, Central Water Commission; Dr. D. Anantha Rao, Scientist, Central Ground Water Board; and others met the Collector.