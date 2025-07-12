Jana Sena expels Srikalahasti in-charge from party over allegations in murder case

Vinuta, the constituency in-charge for the Jana Sena Party in Srikalahasti, has been expelled by the party leadership amid serious allegations. In a statement released to the media on Saturday, the Jana Sena high command confirmed the decision, citing Vinuta's behaviour as inconsistent with the party's policies. They also noted that allegations concerning a murder case in Chennai involving her driver, Srinivasulu, known as Rayudu, had come to their attention.

Rayudu, aged 24, was brutally murdered in Chennai, with locals notifying the police after discovering his body near Red Hills. Upon investigation, law enforcement contacted Rayudu's family, and his grandmother expressed suspicions regarding potential involvement from Vinuta's family, particularly due to ongoing disputes over the past three months.

Following her grandmother's report, Chennai police arrested Vinuta, her husband Kota Chandrababu, and her father Bhaskar, as they delve deeper into the investigation. Rayudu had worked closely with Vinuta for several years, serving both as her driver and personal assistant before being dismissed from his duties on June 21. The case is currently under investigation.