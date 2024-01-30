  • Menu
Jana Sena hits out at CM over ‘Siddham’ speech

JSP corporator P Murthy Yadav speaking to the media in Visakhapatnam on Monday
JSP corporator P Murthy Yadav speaking to the media in Visakhapatnam on Monday

Highlights

Party leaders say Jagan spoke anything else but lies

Visakhapatnam: The Jana Sena Party leaders pointed out that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy spoke about characters of the Mahabharata in Bheemunipatnam constituency during ‘Siddham’ election campaign but did not declare a holiday for schools like other states during Pran Prathista at Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, JSP corporator P Murthy Yadav said people expected a great message from the Chief Minister.

“However, the CM did not speak anything else except lies,” he criticised.

Further, he stated that the Siddham poll campaign of the YSRCP is meant to criticise the Opposition alone and talk ill of its leaders. “Even for the Nadu-Nedu flagship scheme of the YSRCP, only the ruling party leaders received the contracts related to it,” Murthy Yadav said.

Speaking on the occasion, Chodavaram in-charge PVSN Raju said even Aarogyasri scheme has become a burden to private hospitals as the government failed to pay the bills.

