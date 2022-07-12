Jana Sena to launch a digital campaign against govt. with the hashtag 'GoodMorningCMSir'

Jana Sena party headed by Pawan Kalyan has taken up the 'GoodmorningCMSIR' hashtag campaign in Andhra Pradesh. With this hashtag, Jana Sena is getting ready to take public issues and go to the people. More importantly, the Jana Sena chose this program to raise concerns about the state's road condition.



In recent times, Jana Sena has been doing various activities such as an assurance program undertaken for tenant farmers, the Janavani program to know the public issues. Janasena Pawan Kalyan himself is participating in this program. Recently, a digital campaign program was designed with the hashtag 'GoodMorningCMSIR'. This program will be conducted on the 15th, 16th, and 17th of this month on the condition of roads in the state. Senior Jana Sena leader Nadendla Manohar disclosed this at a media conference held in Tenali.

Nadendla Manohar, chairman of the political affairs committee of the party said that the minimal repairs of the roads in the state were not being undertaken and the hashtag 'GoodMorningCMSir' program was organised to wake up the chief minister who was in a deep sleep. He said that Pawan Kalyan himself will participate in the digital campaign.

Photos and videos will be uploaded on the condition of the roads. He accused the government of not paying attention to the roads even while collecting road cess of Rs.750 crores on petrol. Nadendla Manohar revealed that this program was undertaken to bring the state of roads to the attention of the government.