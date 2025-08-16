Janardhan launches Stree Shakthi free bus scheme

Nandyal: Nandyal District In-Charge Minister and Minister for Roads, Buildings, Infrastructure, and Investments BC Janardhan Reddy on Friday extended 79th Independence Day greetings to the people and honoured freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the nation’s liberty. Addressing the official celebrations organised at PSC&KVSC Government Degree College ground here at Nandyal, the Minister paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Subhas Chandra Bose, Bhagat Singh, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Dr BR Ambedkar, and other national leaders, along with prominent local revolutionaries including Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, Gosayi Venkanna, Vadde Obanna, and Gadicherla Harisarvottama Rao. He urged the public to imbibe their ideals for the nation’s progress. He expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu for the opportunity to serve as District Minister and commended District Collector G Raja Kumari for effectively implementing welfare and development programmes.

Highlighting key government initiatives, the Minister announced the official state-wide launch of the “Sthree Shakthi” free bus travel scheme for women and transgender passengers.

Under the scheme, beneficiaries can travel free of cost in 8,456 APSRTC buses, including Palle Velugu, Ultra Palle Velugu, City Ordinary, Express, and Metro Express services, by showing Aadhaar, voter ID, or ration card as proof. The government has also planned to induct additional buses, including electric vehicles, to strengthen public transport.

Other major initiatives highlighted include Filling over 16,000 teacher posts, with 2,674 posts allotted to the Kurnool–Nandyal region under Mega DSC Recruitment. Implementation of Annadata Sukhibhava and PM-Kisan to provide Rs20,000 per year to eligible farmers; first phase benefits of Rs140 crore credited to over 2.06 lakh farmers in the district under Farmer Welfare.

Completion of BT and CC roads, drainage works, and irrigation expansion through Handri-Neeva, ensuring water to tail-end fields under infrastructure.

18 employability skill centres established; job fairs placed over 1,400 youth in reputed companies. Fast-tracking construction of sanctioned houses with additional financial aid for pending units.

Over 12,000 beneficiaries received surgeries and treatment through the NTR Vaidya Seva Trust this year under health service.

Establishment of 890 MSME units in 2025–26, creating 3,000 jobs.

Reiterating the State’s commitment to the Swarnandhra 2047 Vision, Janardhan Reddy said the government is moving ahead with a comprehensive plan for poverty eradication, skill enhancement, water security, and sustainable growth to position Andhra Pradesh at the forefront by the centenary of Independence.

Collector Raja Kumari, SP Adiraj Singh Rana, Joint collector C Vishnu Charan and other participated and addressed the occasion.

Cultural programmes of school and march fast of students have enthralled the audience. Tableaus of various departments have also stood special attraction on the occasion.