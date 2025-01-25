Janitha Mon Skill Lab inaugurated in Kurnool

Kurnool: Kurnool Medical College Principal Dr Chitti Narasamma and General Hospital Suprintendent Dr K Venkateswarlu have inaugurated Janitha Mon Skill (Simulation) Lab at Kurnool Government College of Nursing on Friday.

Dr Chitti Narasamma highlighted the significance of Janitha Skill Lab, stating that it would play a crucial role in enhancing the knowledge and skills of nursing students.

Dr K Venkateswarlu emphasised that this advanced laboratory would be immensely beneficial for nursing students in understanding symptoms and conditions of various diseases they may encounter in real-life scenarios.

He further added that the state-of-the-art simulation lab was designed to provide practical training to nursing students, equipping them to deliver medical care to accident victims and maternity patients using mannequins.

Nursing College Principal N Manjula Rani, vice-principal V Dhanalakshmi and Nursing College tutors Shobha Rani, Shanthi Bhavani, Manjula, and Sarala Kumari, along with nursing students and others attended the programme.