Janjhavathi Sadhana Samithi formed

Parvathipuram: In a significant step towards addressing the long-pending demands of farmers, a new organisation Janjhavathi Sadhana Samithi (JSS) has been formally established to advocate for the completion of the full-fledged Project. The formation meeting was held on Wednesday in Parvathipuram under the leadership of Marisharla Malathi Krishnamurthy Naidu, the founder president of the Uttarandhra Cheruvula Parirakshana Samithi.The committee members were elected unanimously during the meeting. Dr D Parinaidu has been appointed as the Honorary President, while Chukka Bhaskar Rao will serve as the President. Palli Rajagopal Naidu was elected as the General Secretary.

The Vice-Presidents include Eerla Sanjeeva Naidu, Chukka Chandrarao, Kolli Simhachalam, Manyam Ramakrishna, and Manthrapudi Venkataramana. Dr Manchipalli Sriramulu and Savarapu Ramarao have been elected as Working Presidents, along with Palaka Ranjith Kumar and others.

The new committee members emphasised that the backwardness of the Uttarandhra region and the increase in migration are directly linked to the incomplete Janjhaavati irrigation project. They expressed confidence that if the project is completed and full irrigation is provided, it would lead to the region’s development.