Jayadev, Masthan Rao, Uma in race for RS seats

Guntur: Former MPs Galla Jayadev, Beeda Masthan Rao and former minister Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao are in the race for Rajya Sabha seats from the State.

They have been meeting the party top leadership and seeking support for their candidature.

Bypolls to the Rajya Sabha have been necessitated due to resignation of YSRCP Rajya Sabaha members Beedha Masthan Rao, Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao and R Krishnaiah.

Subsequently, Mopidevi Venkata Ramana and Masthan Rao joined the TDP. However, Mopidevi hinted that he does not intend to contest for RS polls. He is seeking the Assembly ticket for his son in the erstwhile Guntur district after delimitation of Assembly constituencies.

The TDP is giving priority to the BCs and it is likely to field Beeda Mastan Rao for the bypolls. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is expected to finalise the candidates for Rajya Sabha bypolls within two to three days. The bypolls are scheduled to be held on December 20.

The NDA which has an absolute majority in the State is expected to win all three Rajya Sabha seats in the bypolls.

It is learnt that the BJP is keen on fielding R Krishnaiah for the RS bypolls.