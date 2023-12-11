Live
- Alla Ramakrishna Reddy resigns from MLA post
- J&K did not retain any element of sovereignty when it joined Union of India: CJI
- Sabarimala extends timings for darshan of Lord Ayyappa Swamy
- CM camp office to be shifted to MCRHRD!!!
- Vivo X100 & X100 Pro: Global Launch on December 14th; Specifications, Expected Price
- 11-year-old girl collapses in queue at Sabarimala
- Never commented anything against Pawan Kalyan: Kishan Reddy
- Govt will deposit money in genuine farmers as Rythu Bandhu: MLC T Jeevan Reddy
- PL Sector Report: Building Material - Tiles Sector - Morbi Visit Update – Export robust growth, domestic demand slow
- Tamil Nadu Allocates Rs 1.90 Crore For Post-Cyclone Cleanup In Schools: Relief Measures And Restoration Initiatives Unveiled
JC Balaji transferred as CEO of Aarogyasri Trust
Tirupati: Tirupati district Joint Collector DK Balaji has been transferred as the CEO of Dr YSR Aarogyasri Trust by the State government. Accordingly, he was relieved from the duties of Joint Collector on Sunday. Following his transfer, DRO K Penchala Kishore has assumed charge as the in-charge JC. He will discharge these duties until the next regular JC is appointed.
