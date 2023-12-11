  • Menu
JC Balaji transferred as CEO of Aarogyasri Trust

Tirupati: Tirupati district Joint Collector DK Balaji has been transferred as the CEO of Dr YSR Aarogyasri Trust by the State government. Accordingly, he was relieved from the duties of Joint Collector on Sunday. Following his transfer, DRO K Penchala Kishore has assumed charge as the in-charge JC. He will discharge these duties until the next regular JC is appointed.

