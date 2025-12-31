Urea supply comfortable in state; govt tells farmers not to press panic button

The Agriculture Department on Tuesday asked farmers not to panic as there are enough urea stocks positioned across the districts to meet the current demand.

For the Rabi 2025–26 season (October to March), the Central Government has allocated 20.10 lakh metric tonnes of fertilisers to Telangana, including 10.40 lakh metric tonnes of urea.

Against a requirement of 5.60 lakh metric tonnes of urea till date, the state has actually received 5.70 lakh metric tonnes, indicating a supply above the scheduled allocation for this period.

Disclosing details of current availability and farmer usage, it has been clarified that so far in the Rabi 2025–26 season, farmers in Telangana have purchased 3.71 lakh metric tonnes of urea. As of now, stock inventory of 2.15 lakh metric tonnes of urea is available across the districts, and the farmers need not worry about shortage.

The district-wise stocks and coverage data show that total urea stocks with private dealers, cooperative societies and MARKFED buffer together stand at 2,14,561 metric tonnes across Telangana.

These stocks correspond to 47.68 lakh bags of urea available to farmers in different districts, indicating comfortable availability across the state. Particularly, key districts with higher stock, including Nalgonda and Khammam, each have total urea stocks of 13,936 metric tonnes, while Nizamabad has 13,131 metric tonnes in combined inventories.

Suryapet and Siddipet also have significant stocks of 10,557 metric tonnes and 10,980 metric tonnes, respectively, supporting the assurance of adequate supply.

The government highlighted that the urea supply to Telangana is proceeding in a timely manner as per the central allocation and the state’s requirement.

Farmers are advised not to panic or engage in distress buying, as sufficient urea stocks are maintained in all districts for the ongoing Rabi season, it added.