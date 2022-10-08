JC Prabhakar Reddy appears before ED on second day

Vijayawada: The Telugu Desam Party leader and Tadipatri municipal chairman JC Prabhakar Reddy appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for the second consecutive day over alleged sale of scrap vehicles. The ED registered a case against JC Travels owned by Prabhakar for selling 154 BS-III vehicles purchased under scrap by converting them into BS-IV. Transport officials found that vehicles were sold to several people by creating fake documents.

Prabhakar and his son his JC Ashmit Reddy were grilled by the ED for nine hours on Friday. Speaking to the media regarding the probe, former TDP MLA praised the ED officials and revealed that they spoke politely with him during the interrogation.

"Everyone will get an opportunity to prove their innocence before the ED," he mentioned and said that the probe agency had collected some proofs in the case. He exuded confidence of coming out clean from the charges levelled against him.