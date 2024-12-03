JEE Advanced 2025 Exam Schedule and Eligibility Criteria Released

The schedule for the much-anticipated JEE Advanced exams, pivotal for admissions into prestigious engineering institutions such as IITs, NITs, and IIITs across India, has been officially announced. The exams are set to take place on May 18, 2025, featuring two sessions: the first paper will be held from 9 am to 12 pm, followed by the second paper from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Candidates will have to complete both papers online to qualify for admission into Indian Institutes of Technology.

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for the JEE Advanced exam, candidates must have been born after October 1, 2000. However, there is a five-year relaxation for SC, ST, and Person with Disabilities (PWD) candidates, allowing those born after October 1, 1995 to apply. Importantly, only students who successfully clear the JEE Main 2025 examination can qualify to sit for the JEE Advanced. From the JEE Main exams, only the top 2.5 lakh rankers across all categories will be permitted to advance to the next stage.

Additionally, candidates must have passed their Intermediate examinations with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as primary subjects in their first attempt during the 2024 and 2025 academic years.

Registration Fees

The registration fees for the JEE Advanced exam reflect a significant financial commitment, varying by category. For SC, ST, and PWD candidates, including female candidates, the registration fee is set at Rs. 1450**. In contrast, other candidates are required to pay Rs. 2900. For foreign students, including Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) and Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs) from SAARC countries, the fee is $90, while those from non-SAARC countries will incur a fee of $180.

As students prepare for the upcoming exam, they are reminded of the crucial dates and essential eligibility requirements that dictate their entry into some of the nation's top engineering programs.