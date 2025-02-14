JEE Mains topper Manogna meets CM Naidu

Guntur: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said Guttikonda Sai Manogna, JEE Mains-2025 All India topper is the pride of AP. Manogna along with her father Kishore Chowdary met Naidu on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Naidu said the state has highly talented youth and the government will take steps to provide necessary infrastructure to bring out their innate talent. He congratulated Sai Manogna who secured cent percent marks in the JEE Main-2025.

Earlier, she met Minister for HRD Nara Lokesh. He congratulated Sai Manogna and discussed the revamping of curriculum with Sai Manogna’s father Kishore Chowdary who is working as professor in mechanical engineering.