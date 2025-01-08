Live
JNTU signs MoU with ICT Academy to boost skills of students, faculty
Vizianagaram: JNTU Gurajada University (JNTUGV) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ICT Academy, a Chennai-based non-profit organisation to enhance the knowledge and skills of the students as well as the faculty members on Tuesday. ICT Academy brings expertise to this partnership, aiming to drive faculty and student development at JNTUGV.
The collaboration will help to improve teaching capabilities through specialised faculty training programmes, bridge the gap between academic learning and industry needs via targeted student skill development initiatives and promoting research and publication opportunities for academic growth. The MoU was formalised with the exchange of signed documents between Prof G Jaya Suma, registrar of JNTUGV and G Saravanan, vice-president of ICT Academy and S Dinakar Reddy, state head-AP.