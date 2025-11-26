Jogi Ramesh remanded for police custody

Vijayawada: Former minister and YSRCP leader Jogi Ramesh has been taken into police custody in connection with the alleged fake liquor case. The excise court on Wednesday granted the police four days of custody, allowing investigators to question him further as part of the ongoing probe.

According to police, prime accused Addepalli Janardhan Rao (A1) and Addepalli Jaganmohan Rao (A2) are believed to have played a central role in the operation. Investigators say the two have already been questioned twice, and their recorded statements reportedly refer to the role of Jogi Ramesh in the alleged scheme.

Police officials claimed in their submission to the court that financial transactions running into lakhs of rupees had taken place “in the presence of” the former minister. Based on these statements, the department filed a petition seeking 10 days’ custody, but the court approved four days of interrogation.

According to the police, the Addepalli brothers have stated that they allegedly produced fake liquor and that the instructions for the operation were attributed to Jogi Ramesh. Police also said the accused told them that certain information related to the case was allegedly shared with YSRCP-aligned media outlets.

Police said Janardhan Rao had admitted during questioning that fake liquor was manufactured on the directions of the former minister.