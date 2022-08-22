Jr NTR has good qualities a leader, says AP BJP leader

Vijayawada: Meeting between Jr NTR and Amit Shah has become a talk of the town and many politicians from saffron party and other parties have been reacting on the same while some supporting the actor and levelling allegations against BJP.

In the latest development, Andhra Pradesh's BJP general secretary, S Vishnuvardhan Reddy on Monday stated that the party is willing to form an alliance with anyone in order to remove the YSRCP from power.

Politics have heated up in the two Telugu States following actor Jr NTR's meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on August 21. In response to the recent events, Vishnu Vardhan Reddy claimed Jr NTR have strong leadership skills. He claimed that the actor and the Union Home Minister spoke about a wide range of subjects.

After the 2009 General Election, Jr NTR, according to Vishnuvardhan Reddy, was not visible in politics and his potential political affiliation with the TDP is also not shown. According to the BJP leader, Jr NTR and Amit Shah are both well-known individuals with extensive knowledge in a variety of subjects, and their meeting is likely to have an effect on two Telugu states.