JSP cadre offer spl prayers

Nellore: At a special prayer ceremony at Gangamma temple in Balaji Sun City, Jana Sena Party’s district general secretary Gunukula Kishore hailed Goddess Varahi as the divine force behind Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan’s efforts for women’s safety and effective governance.

The event, led by JSP supporters Pawan and Sujitha, on Sunday celebrated one year of Kalyan’s administration and prayed to Varahi for his health and strength.

Leaders like Nune Mallikarjuna Yadav, Vijayalakshmi, Pawan Yadav, Sundar Ramireddy, and women activists joined the gathering.

They honored Varahi, a Saptamatrika avatar, worshipped to conquer fear and inner enemies like desire and anger, seeking her protection for Kalyan against obstacles. Participants praised Kalyan’s swift action in ensuring a missing girl’s safe return within 48 hours, reflecting his commitment to women’s safety.

They expressed trust in his vision for a safer, inclusive society.

“Our prayers are a collective wish for progress under Pawan Kalyan’s leadership,” said Kishore.