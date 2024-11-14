JSP corporator stages protest over delay in cemetery works

Visakhapatnam : Strongly condemning the delay in cemetery development works at the GVMC 22nd ward, Jana Sena Party corporator Peethala Murthy Yadav staged a protest here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the JSP corporator akkeged that the GVMC authorities were acting in a biased manner and ignoring the works of the cemetery. It was proposed to execute the works at a cost of Rs 56.83 lakh two years ago.

The corporator pointed out that even the protective wall and reconstruction work of the cemetery have not been completed even after two years. The residents of Peethalavanipalem and Shivajipalem in the ward were facing problems due to lack of infrastructure in the cemetery. Despite repeated appeals, the GVMC officials failed to respond on the issue, Murthy Yadav regretted.

Further, the JSP leader mentioned that in the last three council meetings, the issue was brought to the attention of the authorities.

Responding to the protest, the GVMC officials interacted with the JSP corporator and assured him that the works that had been stalled for two years would be completed.

Also, the officials assured that the works would be completed within 45 days.

Murthy Yadav called off his protest after the authorities assured him of speeding up the works.

Zone-III commissioner Siva Prasad, EE Gangadhar Rao, DE Padmavathy and AE Appalanaidu gave the assurance to the JSP corporator.