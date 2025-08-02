Judicial remand of 12 accused extended till August 13

Vijayawada: A special Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court here on Friday extended the judicial remand of 12 liquor scam case accused, including YSRCP MP P V Midhun Reddy, till August 13.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) officials produced the accused before the court upon completion of their previous remand period.

Nine accused were brought from the district jail in Vijayawada, while two were brought from Guntur jail. Midhun Reddy was brought to the court from Rajahmundry jail.

Midhun Reddy, the Lok Sabha member from Rajampet, was arrested in the case on July 19. The court had sent him to judicial custody till August 1.

The custody of 11 accused was also extended till August 1 during the previous hearing on July 22.

The accused include Kasireddy Rajasekhar Reddy, former IT adviser to former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy; K Dhanunjaya Reddy, secretary in the Chief Minister’s Office; Krishna Mohan Reddy, officer on special duty (OSD) to then chief minister; Bharati Cements director Balaji Govindappa, former MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, Rajashekar Reddy’s personal assistant Dilip Kumar, B Chanikya, Venkatesh Naidu, and Sajjala Sridhar Reddy.

After the court extended their custody, they were sent back to jail.

The scam had occurred during the YSRCP rule between 2019 and 2024.

Investigators reportedly uncovered a kickback network involving nearly Rs 3,500 crore siphoned off over five years.



