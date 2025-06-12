Jyestabhishekam concludes at Srivari temple

TIRUMALA: The three-day sacred festival of Jyestabhisekam concluded on a grand note at Srivari temple on Wednesday morning as Sri Malayappaswamy and His consorts were re-draped once again in gold kavacham.

Earlier after Maha Shanti Homam at the Kalyana Mandapam in the Sampangi Prakaram, the Utsava idols were given Snapana Thirumanjanam before adorning them in gold kavacham.

Later in the evening, the Utsava idols were taken around in procession in the Mada streets to bless the devotees.

The TTD cancelled Arjitha Svas like the Kalyanotsavam, Unjal Seva and Arjitha Brahmotsavams to facilitate the Jyestabhisekam rituals. Sri Sri Sri Pedda Jeeyar Swamy and Sri Sri Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, TTD Board Member Suchitra Ella, Addl EO C.H. Venkaiah Chowdary, Peishkar Rama Krishna and Others Participated.