  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

K. Nagababu Set to File Nomination for MLA Quota MLC Election

K. Nagababu Set to File Nomination for MLA Quota MLC Election
x
Highlights

In a significant development for the Jana Sena Party, General Secretary K. Nagababu is slated to file his nomination for the MLA quota MLC position on...

In a significant development for the Jana Sena Party, General Secretary K. Nagababu is slated to file his nomination for the MLA quota MLC position on Friday morning. The official nomination papers were completed and signed by Nagababu on Thursday evening.

A strong show of support for his candidacy was demonstrated, with ten prominent figures endorsing the nomination. Among the signatories were Minister Nadendla Manohar, MLAs Mandali Buddhaprasad, Lokam Naga Madhavi, and Arani Srinivasu, with Minister Manohar voluntarily assuming the responsibility of backing Nagababu's candidacy.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick