K. Nagababu Set to File Nomination for MLA Quota MLC Election

In a significant development for the Jana Sena Party, General Secretary K. Nagababu is slated to file his nomination for the MLA quota MLC position on Friday morning. The official nomination papers were completed and signed by Nagababu on Thursday evening.

A strong show of support for his candidacy was demonstrated, with ten prominent figures endorsing the nomination. Among the signatories were Minister Nadendla Manohar, MLAs Mandali Buddhaprasad, Lokam Naga Madhavi, and Arani Srinivasu, with Minister Manohar voluntarily assuming the responsibility of backing Nagababu's candidacy.