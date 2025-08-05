KADA chief stresses timely resolution of public grievances

Kuppam (Chittoor District): KuppamArea Development Authority (KADA) Project Director Vikas Marmat has directed officials to promptly resolve the grievances submitted through the Public Grievances Redressal System (PGRS). Chairing the PGRS programme held on Monday, Marmat stressed the need for time-bound redressal of issues raised by the public.

The redressal session, organised under the aegis of KADA, saw participation from mandal and divisional-level officials representing various departments. Citizens submitted petitions related to pensions, land disputes, employment issues, healthcare concerns, and more.

Speaking at the event, Marmat instructed the concerned departments to prioritise long-pending applications and ensure that all grievances are addressed within the stipulated deadlines. “Each grievance must be handled with urgency and resolved within the given timeframe,” he said, urging officials to maintain transparency and accountability in the process. All received petitions were documented and forwarded to the respective departments for further action. The initiative aimed to provide a direct platform for the public to voice their concerns and seek resolution in a streamlined manner.