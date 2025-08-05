Live
- Philippines president accorded ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan, to hold talks with PM Modi
- PM Modi felicitated at NDA meet over Operation Sindoor
- Massive wildfire in central California threatens homes, injures 3 people as it burns out of control
- Heavy rains cause severe floodings in Adoni of Kurnool
- Guard-less goods train derailed in Dhanbad on Jul 31, poses threat to passenger trains: Union
- Hoardings, banners with ‘Antim Johar’ message put up in Ranchi to pay tributes to Shibu Soren
- 59 phones recovered in Kodumur
- Heavy Rains Forecast Across Telangana and Rayalaseema
- Teenage realtor guns down gardener over closed gate in south Delhi
- Collector inaugurates Kendriya Vidyalaya near Palasamudram
KADA chief stresses timely resolution of public grievances
KuppamArea Development Authority (KADA) Project Director Vikas Marmat has directed officials to promptly resolve the grievances submitted through the Public Grievances Redressal System (PGRS).
Kuppam (Chittoor District): KuppamArea Development Authority (KADA) Project Director Vikas Marmat has directed officials to promptly resolve the grievances submitted through the Public Grievances Redressal System (PGRS). Chairing the PGRS programme held on Monday, Marmat stressed the need for time-bound redressal of issues raised by the public.
The redressal session, organised under the aegis of KADA, saw participation from mandal and divisional-level officials representing various departments. Citizens submitted petitions related to pensions, land disputes, employment issues, healthcare concerns, and more.
Speaking at the event, Marmat instructed the concerned departments to prioritise long-pending applications and ensure that all grievances are addressed within the stipulated deadlines. “Each grievance must be handled with urgency and resolved within the given timeframe,” he said, urging officials to maintain transparency and accountability in the process. All received petitions were documented and forwarded to the respective departments for further action. The initiative aimed to provide a direct platform for the public to voice their concerns and seek resolution in a streamlined manner.