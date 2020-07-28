Kadapa: CBI to probe some more in Y S Viveka murder case

Kadapa: As part of conducting probe into the murder of former MP Y S Vivekananda Reddy, the CBI has secured all files related to the incident from Pulivendula police station on Monday.

It is learnt that CBI is planning to enquire some more prime suspects by serving notices in day or two in Kadapa instead of Pulivendula due to various reasons.

It may be recalled that Vivekananda Reddy daughter Dr Sunitha has mentioned names of 17 persons such as Rangaiah, driver Prasad Yerragangi Reddy, Parameswara Reddy, A Krishna Reddy, Udayakumar Reddy, D Sivasankar Reddy, Srinivasulu Reddy (committed suicide), Y S Bhaskar Reddy, Y S Manohar Reddy, Y S Avinash Reddy, Sankaraiah (CI), Ramakrishna Reddy (ASI), Surendranath Reddy, C Adinarayana Reddy (former minister) B Tech Ravi (former MLC), Surendra Reddy expressing doubts in her writ petition submitted in high court while seeking CBI probe into the murder of her father.

Among them, the CBI has already enquired watchman Rangaiah, driver Prasad, Y Gangi Reddy, Krishna Reddy, Parameswara Reddy in Pulivendula. Now, they are going to enquire remaining suspects in Kadapa probably from Thursday.