Kadapa gets first place in country in protecting ground waters

Kadapa: Jal Sakthi Abhiyan (JSA) district-level coordination meeting chaired by Collector Ch Harikiran has stressed the need of protecting ground water levels for various needs of people. The JSA has also decided to bring awareness among the public over protection of different kinds of water sources like streams, tanks, canals from land grabbers.



Speaking on the occasion, JSA Chairman and District Collector Ch Harikiran said that Kadapa, which is one among 250 districts in the country, has stood in first place in the entire country in protecting ground waters.

However, he pointed out it will be necessary in bringing awareness among people especially in villages through wall posters, hand broachers over increasing ground water levels and their protection.

He said collection of water from water bodies and rain, traditional water sources, silt removal in tanks, construction of check dams and development of water sheds will help to protect the water in the drought prone district like Kadapa. He said there must be a cooperation between District Water Management Agency(DWMA), Andhra Pradesh Micro Irrigation Project(APMIP), Social Forestry Department(SFD), Ground Water Department (GWD), Rural Water Works(RWS) in the interest of effectively implementation of JSA scheme.

DWMA PD K Yadubhushan Reddy, APMIP PD M Madhusudhan Reddy, DWD DD Muralidhar and others were present.