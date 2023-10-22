Kadapa: Police strive constantly to maintain law & order

Kadapa: Additional District Judge and district in-charge judge Deena Babu appreciated the services of police officers and personnel who are constantly on duty to maintain law and order.

On the occasion of the Police Commemoration Day, tributes were paid to the policemen who sacrificed their lives in order to protect people’s lives and properties.

Judge Deena Babu and District SP Siddharth Kaushal were the chief guests for the memorial parade held at the police parade ground in the city on Saturday. They paid floral tributes at the police martyrs memorial here.

Speaking on the occasion, Judge Deena Babu said that the police uniform is highly respected in the society. He said that soldiers and police system of the country are like two eyes, society will be safe only when the eyes are good.

He pointed out that 38,000 policemen have laid down their lives while discharging their duties in the country. The role of the police department in the criminal justice system is invaluable, he pointed out.

SP Siddharth Kaushal recalled that on October 21, 1959, 10 CRPF jawans were killed at Hot Springs in Ladakh by the Chinese who entered the Indian territory illegally. He paid tributes to the CRPF personnel who sacrificed their lives. He said along with army and para-military forces, police play a key role in the security of the country.

Family members of the police and home guards who died in the line of duty were felicitated on the occasion.