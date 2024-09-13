Live
- Opposition blames govt over violence
- CM warns ruthless action against those trying to create divide on religious grounds
- 96,081 cusecs of water released from Srisailam to Nagarjuna Sagar
- Mpox patient recovering well at LNJP Hospital: Director
- Shobha Karandlaje demands inquiry into Nagamangala clashes
- SC to deliver verdict on Kejriwal's bail plea today
- MUDA case: HC takes up CM’s petition for hearing
- Kadiri: Subsidised seeds distributed
- PVKK Engg College inks MoU with Aizu University
- Muthalik condemns violence, slams authorities
Kadiri: Kadiri TDP MLA Kandikunta Venkata Prasad participated as the chief guest at the subsidised seeds distribution programme for cultivation of alternative crops in Kummaravandlapalli village.
He said the TDP government is committed to the welfare of farmers and urged them to avail the schemes being implemented by the government. AP SEEDS manager Subbaiah, ADA Satyanarayana, Rythu Seva Kendra staff and others were present.
