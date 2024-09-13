  • Menu
Kadiri: Subsidised seeds distributed

Kadiri: Kadiri TDP MLA Kandikunta Venkata Prasad participated as the chief guest at the subsidised seeds distribution programme for cultivation of alternative crops in Kummaravandlapalli village.

He said the TDP government is committed to the welfare of farmers and urged them to avail the schemes being implemented by the government. AP SEEDS manager Subbaiah, ADA Satyanarayana, Rythu Seva Kendra staff and others were present.

