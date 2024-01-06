Live
- Several youth joins in Congress in Kadapa district
- AR Rahman comes on board for ‘RC16’
- Weekly Market Review
- YSRCP MLA and officials distribute increased pension in Rayachoti, thanks YS Jagan
- Will unite opposition and defeat Kethireddy Venkatrami Reddy, says Jana Sena
- Kadiri YSRCP incharge Maqbool extends support to ailing man
- Karnataka govt must protect farmers’ interest who voted them to power: Bommai
- Scientists find compound to fight against Covid infection
- Nitish not ready to accept less than 16 LS seats, all set for tough bargaining
- TDP makes arrangements for Naidu's 'Ra Kadali Ra' meeting in Tiruvuru tomorrow
On learning that Kathi Venkataramana of SC Colony in Brahmanapalli was unwell, Kadiri YCP candidate B.S. Maqbool Ahmed, through his son and village sarpanch, assured that he would support the ailing man by providing financial assistance.
Local YSR Congress party leaders and activists participated in this program
