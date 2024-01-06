  • Menu
Kadiri YSRCP incharge Maqbool extends support to ailing man

On learning that Kathi Venkataramana of SC Colony in Brahmanapalli was unwell, Kadiri YCP candidate B.S. Maqbool Ahmed, through his son and village sarpanch, assured that he would support the ailing man by providing financial assistance.

Local YSR Congress party leaders and activists participated in this program

