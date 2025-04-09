Kakani is not on the run: Parvathareddy

Nellore: YSRCP Nellore city incharge and MLC Parvathareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy said that there is no need for YSRCP district president and former Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy either to go abroad or to any other place as he is waiting for anticipatory bail from High Court.

In the wake of High Court kept the verdict related to Kakani’s bail and quash petitions in reserve, Parvathareddy addressed the media at party district office here on Tuesday.

He said even if Kakani is on the run, it is not difficult for the government to trace out his whereabouts with the availability of highly sophisticated technology. It is common for politicos and also common people to approach courts to secure anticipatory bail as several TDP leaders including Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu applied for the same earlier.

Stressing that the former Minister is innocent in illegal mining and transportation of Quartz issue, the MLC criticised that the government is intentionally implicated him by registering 14 cases including Explosive Act and SC, ST Atrocity Act against Kakani. There is no question of illegal mining since Quartz could be seen outside Rusthum Mines, he added.

The YSRCP leader recalled that there was mining for 20 years from 1996-2016 for digging Mica and Rusthum company did bomb blasting to dig out Mica. TDP government, which was in power during those times, had cancelled the lease of Rusthum Minnes as they failed to renew licenses.

The YSRCP leader alleged that police registered cases against YSRCP leaders across the State and against Kakani based on statements forcibly taken from A-6, A-7, and A-8 accused in this case. This is all nothing but ‘political vendetta’, he pointed out.

He questioned if the police are really fair in their impartial investigation, then why they are trying to restrict anticipatory bail petition of Kakani in the court.