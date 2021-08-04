Top
Kakinada: Maintain quality in housing works, Collector CH Hari Kiran tells officials

District Collector Chevuri Hari Kiran inspecting the construction of houses under Pedalandariki Illu – Navaratnalau scheme at Nemam village on Tuesday
Kakinada: District Collector Chevuri Hari Kiran directed the officials to complete the works pertaining to Pedalandariki Illu -Navaratnalu scheme.

He inspected the YSR Jaganna colonies and village secretariats for the first time since taking charge as the District Collector at Nemam village in Kakinada Rural on Tuesday. He asked the officials to maintain quality in construction works. He enquired about the progress of the construction of houses. Later, he visited the Nemam layout in connection with the housing scheme for the poor.

He inspected the YSR Jagananna colonies and enquired about the facilities available from the government for the construction of houses. He said that he would not tolerate any lapse or delay in the execution of housing works in the district. He instructed the officials to work hard to provide better services to the people through the village and ward secretariat system in the district.

The Collector also inspected the newly-constructed village Secretariat, Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBK), YSR Health Clinic and Bulk Milk Center buildings related to Nemam village along with the officials.

He examined the progress of welfare schemes and scrutinised the registers and records in the secretariats. He watched the posters displayed in the secretariat regarding the eligibility of welfare schemes.

