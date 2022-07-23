Kakinada: Rs 23.08 lakh worth NDPL destroyed

Tuni (Kakinada District): As per the directives of Director General of Police (DGP) KV Rajendranath Reddy, Kakinada police and SEB officials under the supervision of the District Superintendent of Police destroyed non-duty paid liquor (NDPL) worth around Rs 23.08 lakh in Tetagunta village of Tuni mandal on Friday.

SP Ravindranath Babu destroyed a total of 20,873 bottles of illegal liquor, by crushing them under a road roller.

While speaking to the media, SP Ravindranath Babu said that the police and SEB officials have taken up a special drive in the last few months to eradicate illicit and ID liquor in the district.

He said that special drives will be carried out across the district to crack down on illegal activities like ID liquor, Illicit liquor, ganja, gutka and gambling. A total of 20,873 liquor bottles of various brands were seized and 11 cases were registered in the district. SP warned of stringent action against those indulging in smuggling of liquor.